Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives GBX 242.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 239.75 ($3.05).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BARC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 300 ($3.81) to GBX 320 ($4.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.67) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 238 ($3.03) target price on Barclays in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 153.38 ($1.95) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 479.31, a PEG ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.36. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 128.12 ($1.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 198.86 ($2.53). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 154.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 161.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barclays

Barclays Company Profile

In other news, insider Anna Cross sold 68,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.96), for a total transaction of £105,734.86 ($134,437.20). Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

