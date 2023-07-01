Barclays Trims Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Target Price to $34.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FITB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average of $29.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,547,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,734,103,000 after acquiring an additional 792,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,642 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,179,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702,804 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,058 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,576,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,522,000 after acquiring an additional 557,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.