Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Short Interest Update

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 90.3% from the May 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Barings Corporate Investors Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MCI traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $14.90. 19,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,756. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11. Barings Corporate Investors has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $15.40.

Barings Corporate Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th.

Insider Activity at Barings Corporate Investors

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Edward P. Grace III acquired 2,800 shares of Barings Corporate Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $38,752.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the first quarter worth about $148,000. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 6.2% during the first quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 20,204 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

