bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Short Interest Down 66.7% in June

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
bebe stores Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BEBE remained flat at $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 482. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06. bebe stores has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $8.99.
About bebe stores
