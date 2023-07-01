bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Short Interest Down 66.7% in June

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

bebe stores Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BEBE remained flat at $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 482. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06. bebe stores has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $8.99.

About bebe stores

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

