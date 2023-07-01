Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,989 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.37% of Belden worth $13,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,704,000 after purchasing an additional 48,838 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,492,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,318,000 after purchasing an additional 46,655 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 2.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,487,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,082,000 after purchasing an additional 35,260 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,466,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,930,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 7,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $654,461.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,262.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 7,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $654,461.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,262.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total transaction of $78,207.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,025.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,593 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

BDC opened at $95.72 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $641.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.46 million. Belden had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.12%.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

