BetterWealth LLC Has $13.06 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

BetterWealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 5.3% of BetterWealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Shore Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.54.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

