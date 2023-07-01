BetterWealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

BetterWealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of BetterWealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. BetterWealth LLC owned 0.41% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,540,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,869,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 81,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 75,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VCEB opened at $61.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.98.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1948 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

