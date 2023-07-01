BetterWealth LLC Purchases 3,190 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

BetterWealth LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of BetterWealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. BetterWealth LLC owned about 1.39% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DFIP opened at $41.28 on Friday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $40.41 and a 12 month high of $46.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.95.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

