BetterWealth LLC Purchases 3,190 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

BetterWealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 2.1% of BetterWealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. BetterWealth LLC owned about 1.39% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIP. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 30,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 83,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 695.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 30,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the period.

Shares of DFIP stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.95.

About Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

