BetterWealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

BetterWealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of BetterWealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. BetterWealth LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCEB. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 81,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 938.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS:VCEB opened at $61.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.98.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1948 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.