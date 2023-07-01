Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09), Yahoo Finance reports.

Biotricity Trading Up 1.7 %

Biotricity stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. Biotricity has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biotricity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biotricity during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Biotricity by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20,024 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biotricity during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biotricity in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Biotricity by 586.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 115,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions primarily in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

