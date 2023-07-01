Bitcoin Gold Market Cap Reaches $269.09 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $269.09 million and approximately $160.81 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $15.36 or 0.00050190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00112002 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00026194 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000666 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000795 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000152 BTC.
Bitcoin Gold Profile
Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.