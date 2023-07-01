BitNile Metaverse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNMV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BitNile Metaverse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNMV – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the May 31st total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BitNile Metaverse Stock Down 7.3 %

NASDAQ:BNMV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 63,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,341. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.52. BitNile Metaverse has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $83.10.

About BitNile Metaverse

BitNile Metaverse, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions businesses in the United States. It also owns and operates bitnile.com metaverse platform, a social networking community that allows users to engage and purchase digital and physical products while playing 3D immersive games.

