BitNile Metaverse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNMV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BitNile Metaverse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNMV – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the May 31st total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
BitNile Metaverse Stock Down 7.3 %
NASDAQ:BNMV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 63,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,341. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.52. BitNile Metaverse has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $83.10.
About BitNile Metaverse
