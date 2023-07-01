BitTorrent-New (BTT) Market Capitalization Achieves $453.22 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $453.22 million and $10.41 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008848 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000251 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002106 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002713 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000853 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000048 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $12,408,328.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.