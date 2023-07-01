BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 74.5% from the May 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BK Technologies news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $89,815.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 324,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,297,256.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $89,815.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 324,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,297,256.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Suzuki purchased 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $31,701.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,432 shares in the company, valued at $127,237.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,250 shares of company stock valued at $126,717. Company insiders own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

Get BK Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of BK Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BK Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $2,574,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in BK Technologies by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 590,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 443,157 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in BK Technologies by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 315,974 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in BK Technologies by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 577,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 103,303 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in BK Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,750 shares during the period.

BK Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BKTI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.56. 8,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,368. BK Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $56.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.07.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.61% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter.

About BK Technologies

(Free Report)

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) and related components. It offers KNG Series and BKR Series radios operate in both the P25 digital and analog modes which are used primarily in government, public safety, and military applications; and BK radio products for intellectual property applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.