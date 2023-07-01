BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU) Declares Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0754 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:HYMU traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.77. The stock had a trading volume of 12,315 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average is $21.58.

Get BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 172,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 297.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 44,132 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF

The BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (HYMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Custom Blend index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to primarily high-yield US municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. HYMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.