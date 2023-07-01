BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackRock Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.92.

NYSE:BLK traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $691.14. 921,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,261. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $668.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $689.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $103.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.52 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.