BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 75.5% from the May 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Performance

BTA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 45,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,321. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.0435 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 1,051.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 283,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 44,367 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

