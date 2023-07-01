BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Plans $0.18 Dividend

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1844 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.72. The stock had a trading volume of 273,127 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.53. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 53,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1,457.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares during the period.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

