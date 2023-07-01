Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the May 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGX. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Get Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund alerts:

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BGX stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.34. 49,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,885. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $12.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%.

(Free Report)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.