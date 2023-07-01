Blossom Wealth Management Buys Shares of 1,898 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Blossom Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,898 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $119.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.98. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

