Blossom Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 1.7% of Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 12.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,415,000 after buying an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $2,574,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.5% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.64.

AMT opened at $193.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a PE ratio of 64.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 209.33%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

