Blossom Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,989,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 122,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 29,931 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $57.02 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $64.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.42 and a 200 day moving average of $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.26.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 12.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

