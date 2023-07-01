Blossom Wealth Management Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 5.7% of Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $4,091,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

SCHF stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $36.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.63.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.