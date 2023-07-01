Blossom Wealth Management Has $521,000 Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Blossom Wealth Management lessened its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Blossom Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,631,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,794,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813,374 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,311,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,465,000 after buying an additional 38,933 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,310,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,700,000 after buying an additional 1,384,232 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,424,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,969,000 after buying an additional 638,743 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,040,000 after buying an additional 954,175 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.06 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $49.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.42 and a 200-day moving average of $48.45.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

