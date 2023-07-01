Blossom Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in Ecolab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in Ecolab by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 11,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, GS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 15,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL opened at $186.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECL. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.57.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $629,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $629,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

