Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Short Interest Up 82.2% in June

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 82.2% from the May 31st total of 576,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 24.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Blue Apron Stock Up 1.2 %

APRN traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.84. 191,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -2.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37. Blue Apron has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $98.64.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.76) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $113.08 million for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 19.32% and a negative return on equity of 230.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Blue Apron

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 55,030 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Innovis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,109,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 391,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. The company also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, it offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

