BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Short Interest Update

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

BlueScope Steel Stock Down 4.9 %

OTCMKTS:BLSFY traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 585. BlueScope Steel has a 52-week low of $49.14 and a 52-week high of $72.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of BlueScope Steel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About BlueScope Steel

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

