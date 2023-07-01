BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS – Free Report) traded down 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$11.82 and last traded at C$11.82. 9,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 6,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.89.

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.97.

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

