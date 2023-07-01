BNB (BNB) Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BNB (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $247.82 or 0.00809386 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BNB has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $38.62 billion and approximately $606.87 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,851,146 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,851,246.9026892. The last known price of BNB is 241.15072581 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1473 active market(s) with $632,851,740.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.