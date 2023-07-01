Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 522,500 shares, an increase of 76.6% from the May 31st total of 295,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Borqs Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. 2,403,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,017. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25. Borqs Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $2.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Borqs Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Borqs Technologies by 942.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 350,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 316,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Borqs Technologies by 5,297.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,225,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Borqs Technologies, Inc provides Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in the United States, India, China, and internationally. It offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions to address vertical market segment needs through the targeted BorqsWare software platform solutions.

