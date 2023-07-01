Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Given New C$285.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$275.00 to C$285.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$221.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$270.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$270.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$274.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $262.50.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BYDGF opened at $189.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of $102.30 and a 1-year high of $190.30.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services ( OTCMKTS:BYDGF Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $714.94 million during the quarter.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

