BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Shares Down 0.2%

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$27.00 and last traded at C$27.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 327 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.06.

BQE Water Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.75 million, a P/E ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.06.

BQE Water (CVE:BQE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.47 million during the quarter. BQE Water had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 5.32%.

About BQE Water

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

