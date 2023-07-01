Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF) Short Interest Update

Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 211.4% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRVMF shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Bravo Mining from C$4.10 to C$4.80 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bravo Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS BRVMF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.14. 1,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,319. Bravo Mining has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.72.

Bravo Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, operation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily focuses on Luanga project, a platinum group metals, gold, and nickel project, which comprise 7,810 hectares mining exploration license located in the Carajás Mineral Province, Pará State, Brazil.

