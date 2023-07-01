Bridgeworth LLC Acquires 1,505 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $254.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $199.36 and a 52-week high of $258.99.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

