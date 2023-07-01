Bridgeworth LLC Has $318,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 186,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

