Bridgeworth LLC Has $5.37 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bridgeworth LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,498 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 0.7% of Bridgeworth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after buying an additional 33,474,478 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,700,000 after buying an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,363,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,147,000 after buying an additional 134,822 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 786,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $148.75 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $155.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.38.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

