Bridgeworth LLC Has $61.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bridgeworth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,806 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.7% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $407.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $408.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $388.43 and a 200 day moving average of $374.12.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

