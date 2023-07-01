Bridgeworth LLC Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

TGT stock opened at $131.92 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $125.08 and a 52-week high of $183.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

