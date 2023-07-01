Bridgeworth LLC Purchases 44,292 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 519,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,292 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $16,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $32.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.89. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $33.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

