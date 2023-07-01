Bridgeworth LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $8,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average is $50.17. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

