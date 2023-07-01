Brockman Mining Limited (ASX:BCK) Insider Ross Norgard Purchases 477,660 Shares

Brockman Mining Limited (ASX:BCK – Free Report) insider Ross Norgard purchased 477,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$15,285.12 ($10,190.08).

Ross Norgard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 23rd, Ross Norgard bought 13,838 shares of Brockman Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$415.14 ($276.76).

On Tuesday, June 13th, Ross Norgard acquired 774,841 shares of Brockman Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$24,020.07 ($16,013.38).

On Tuesday, May 9th, Ross Norgard bought 1,583,258 shares of Brockman Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,914.48 ($30,609.65).

On Monday, April 3rd, Ross Norgard 183,600 shares of Brockman Mining stock.

Brockman Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

About Brockman Mining

Brockman Mining Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of iron ore mining projects in Australia. Its flagship project is the Marillana iron ore project that covers an area of 82 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

