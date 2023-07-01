Brokerages Set agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) PT at $29.28

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.28.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on agilon health in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on agilon health from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

agilon health Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AGL stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.82 and a beta of 1.12. agilon health has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $29.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Veeral Desai sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $117,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 299,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,834,147.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other agilon health news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 94,173,804 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $1,958,815,123.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Veeral Desai sold 4,500 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $117,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,834,147.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,247,554 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,593,061. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On agilon health

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in agilon health by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period.

About agilon health



agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Stories

