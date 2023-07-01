Brokerages Set Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Target Price at $41.88

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.95. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.33. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,711.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,711.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

