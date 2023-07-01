Brokerages Set Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Price Target at $80.67

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIN. StockNews.com lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush cut shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

DIN opened at $57.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.28. The firm has a market cap of $908.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.86. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $56.83 and a twelve month high of $82.43.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $213.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 39.01%.

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 1.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

