Brokerages Set Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT at $90.11

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $89.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.53. The firm has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.383 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,266,959,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.