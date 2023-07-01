Brokerages Set New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Price Target at $36.60

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

Separately, StockNews.com raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average is $39.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 0.60. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $46.74.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $754.15 million for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

