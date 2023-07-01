Brokerages Set New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Price Target at $36.60

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.60.
Separately, StockNews.com raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance
New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average is $39.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 0.60. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $46.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.
