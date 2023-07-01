Brokerages Set New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Price Target at $36.60

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2023

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDUFree Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

Separately, StockNews.com raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average is $39.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 0.60. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $46.74.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDUFree Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $754.15 million for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

(Free Report

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.