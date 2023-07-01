Brokerages Set Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Price Target at C$15.10

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.89.

WCP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$9.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.90. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$7.70 and a one year high of C$11.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Whitecap Resources Announces Dividend

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$952.60 million for the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 1.212938 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vineeta Maguire bought 10,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,992.88. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Whitecap Resources

(Free Report

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.