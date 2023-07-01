Brokers Issue Forecasts for Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 27th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Darden Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $8.75 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.79 EPS.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.70.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $167.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $111.78 and a 12 month high of $168.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,100,107.22. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,034,918.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,100,107.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,034,918.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $855,740.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,663 shares of company stock worth $9,149,913. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.