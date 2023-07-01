Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Short Interest Up 94.8% in June

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 94.8% from the May 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $13.61. The company had a trading volume of 193,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,932. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.3984 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.